E-levy: Don’t raise argument of corruption, our population is growing as well - Minister

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Government appeals to Ghanaians to support E-levy



Minority group in parliament maintain opposition to levy



Revenue from E-levy to be used for road construction and addressing unemployment



Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has said that another reason that makes the controversial E-levy necessary to implement is to mobilize revenue for the developmental needs of the country.



According to him, a country cannot be experiencing exponential growth in its population numbers without making adequate revenue reforms to mobilize tax from every citizen to develop the country.



Speaking at the second edition of the government’s E-levy townhall meetings, the Minister said people should not to raise the argument of corruption as conversations on the controversial levy rages on.



He indicated that persons who have been found guilty of embezzling state funds are facing prosecution.



“Some have said Ghana has collected several taxes so why do we want to also collect the E-levy. Some claim the government does not guard the other taxes collected and its being stolen by some people.



"I don’t think this issue should not even come up because Ghana’s population increases every year and so it’s a necessity that we get a lot of revenue to embark on developmental projects for the country to develop. You can’t say your population is increasing and you won’t collect taxes to address development needs.



“Also the money people claim have been embezzled…if you steal Ghana’s money, the police arrest you and prosecute you, unless you are dead. There are people facing prosecution in the courts for embezzling government funds. We manage to take those monies or the culprits are jailed whiles additionally being made to pay the embezzled money,” he said in Fante language.



The government has touted the E-levy as the masterstroke to rope in persons who are outside the tax bracket.



The tax measure will slap a 1.75% charge on all electronic transactions including mobile money if passed.



According to Finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta the economy will collapse if the bill if not pushed through for implementation.