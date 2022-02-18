E-levy: Buaben Asamoa shocked at attitude of NPP communicators

Politics of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa has expressed shock at the low rate at which communicators of the party are projecting the achievements of the government in their communities.



Mr. Buaben Asamoa said the party’s communicators are not boldly speaking about the good works done by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and also the proposed policies including the E-levy, in their communities.



He said at a press conference in Kumasi on Friday, February 18 that he is picking up signals that the party’s commentators and other executives aren’t doing enough to explain the policies to the chiefs and people within the communities.



The former Member of Parliament for Adentan said ” You should continue to serve the NPP irrespective of the results of the [internal] elections. That brings me to the other thing we are talking about, e-levy.



“You will be surprised how many NPP officers at the local level and communicators are not talking enough about government policies, especially the E-levy.



“I was in a couple of funerals yesterday in the region and I took time off to speak to a lot of people. Opinion I am getting from the chiefs I interacted with, opinion leaders from across the country, and the local people are that the NPP in the community is not stepping out to project the NPP.



“The NPP in the communities must step out and boldly project the party and its achievements, it is so important. Many people have accepted the E-levy in principle but they still need to be spoken with and engagement must continue.



“That is where I pick these conversations up that we members of the NPP ought to be talking more about the E-levy at the local level. So some of the information may not be very clear but the reason, we believe at the national level, at government level is clear.



“It is an opportunity to transform local, indigenous capital into local production, creating high skills, and then you will have high-paying private-sector jobs. Because the E-levy will act as a catalyst to drive private sector investments both local and foreign into the productive areas.”