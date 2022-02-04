E-levy: Akufo-Addo’s desperate manoeuvres can’t change Assin North results – Haruna

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The minority in parliament have accused President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government of employing “desperate” moves to cow them into submission as far as the e-levy is concerned.



Making reference to the current court case involving Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson, who has been slapped with five new charges including forgery, perjury, deceit of a public officer and making false declarations concerning his dual citizenship, minority leader Haruna Iddrisu told journalists at a press conference on Thursday, 3 February 2022: “The people of Assin North decided that he [James Gyakye Quayson] will be their MP and this cannot be subverted by the desperate manoeuvres of President Nana Akufo-Addo and his agents.



“We wish to serve notice to Nana Addo Dankwa’s government that the minority, our gallant 137, will remain determined, resolute and decided”, he warned.



For the umpteenth time, Mr Iddrisu said: “We are not supporting e-levy no matter what.



“It’s not for nothing that a few days ago, I stated strongly that you don’t procure cooperation through intimidation, harassment and oppression. You don’t procure cooperation through those tactics”, he reiterated.



“Because we believe that E-levy, as I’ve indicated, is regressive, punitive, it will not advance the cause of our country, we are now hearing many things...” he pointed out.



In his view, “if for nothing at all, the Akufo-Addo government and Ghanaians must thank this minority”.



“But for us, will there be public engagement and town hall meetings on e-levy? But for us standing for principle and saying that: ‘Don’t take this under a certificate of urgency’, which resulted in those excesses, [there would be no consultations].



“So, consultations; they must thanks us for giving them an opportunity to reach out to the Ghanaian public and to consult. In any case, it is only an afterthought and a corrective measure but, at least, we are happy that we led the way for them to do what is appropriate”.