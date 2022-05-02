E-levy: Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government are now the law, our democracy is perverted – Apaak

General News of Monday, 2 May 2022

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has expressed his uttermost shock at the implementation of the Electronic Transfer levy (E-levy) despite a court case challenging the passage of the bill.



In a series of posts on his social media handle, he suggested that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), which is the tax-collecting agency, should have waited for the determination of the case before the rollout of the levy if the country was practicing a true and proper democracy.



According to him, the Akufo-Addo-led administration has arrogated powers to itself that it has become a law.



This, he noted, has been occasioned by the perverted democracy in the country.



He further lamented the level of impunity being perpetrated under President Akufo-Addo, who is a human rights lawyer.



“The obnoxious, regressive, unjustified, extortion scheme called E-levy is being implemented as of today by the GRA on behalf of government.



“This is despite a case at the Supreme Court, filed by Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, Hon. Mahama Ayariga and Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa, challenging the legitimacy of the processes leading to its purported passage into law.



“In any true and proper democracy, where the rule of law works, this should not be happening. If not, how dare the GRA overlook the processes in court and go ahead to tax momo.



“Unfortunately, our democracy has been so perverted, to the extent that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government is the law, the process and procedure.



“The levels of reckless and unbridled impunity we are witnessing under the so-called legal luminary cum human rights lawyer President is unprecedented in the history of our Republic,” Dr. Clement Apaak said in a series of tweets.



The E-levy implementation started on Sunday May 1, 2022.



The first day of the implementation were met with challenges including E-levy charge on the GH₵100 threshold which the government had communicated will not attract the tax.



However, the Ministry of Finance has assured that all challenges will be resolved.



GRA has also served notice of refunding all wrong taxations on electronic transfers.



