E-block saga: Chief never gave an ultimatum to govt, he appealed – MCE

General News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu South, Maxwell Kofi Lugudor has revealed that the paramount chief of Aflao, Togbe Amenya Fiti V did not give the government an ultimatum to complete the E-Block community day school in his area.



According to him, the paramount chief rather appealed to the Education Minister to complete the project during a visit by some members of parliament.



Speaking in an interview on Asaase Breakfast Show on Monday, October 25, 2021, the MCE said “the chief, according to him, never mentioned that he has given an ultimatum to the government. He called me personally that he was rather appealing."



“Because when the people from Parliament came to him, which I was not aware anyway, he asked them that the building is almost completed and thieves are removing things from it… so if they could go back and tell the minister of education that he is pleading that he could let his children go to school, but I think the whole thing was turned upside down,” he added.



His statement was in regards to the backlash of Akufo-Addo’s comment during an interview at Accra-based radio where the president made comments to the effect that the Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area might as well go ahead and complete the E-blocks community school if he is so worried about their current status.



The MCE according to Asaaseradio.com said the matter has been politicized and is being used as a tool of propaganda.



“…The media is overblowing the whole thing. I am still surprised Ketu South is being used by some political parties as a propaganda tool. It is not helping Ketu South at all… we are not going to sit down to be used as a propaganda tool again,” he said.



Meanwhile, some residents of Aflao in the Volta Region have expressed their disappointment in President Akufo-Addo’s response to their Paramount Chief, Torgbui Fiti V, over an appeal for the completion of a senior high school in the community.



They expressed the view that the president’s ‘joke’ was a gross disrespect to the chief and residents in the community hence the need for him to apologize.



