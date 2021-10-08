E.T Mensah launches book on events, activities of Rawlings’ era

General News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Enoch Teye Mensah, is set to launch a book titled “Setting the record straight (Part 1)”.



The unveiling is expected to take place at the International Conference Centre at about 1400 hours on Friday October 15, 2021.



“Setting the record straight (Part 1)” is a journey of nostalgic reminiscence of the torrid tides buffeting the ship of state before the advent of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) on Thursday, December 31, 1981.



According to the author, the book chronicles the policies, plans, programmes and projects of the Rawlings regime, which include the famous Economic Recovery Programme (ERP), the Junior and Senior Secondary Schools (JSS, SSS) Concepts and Improvements in the sanitation situation in Ghana.



It also captures the development of Youth and Sports, foundation of primary healthcare programmes, the genesis of Land Administration reforms and Land Title Registration, Local Government reforms and the mapping of mineral resources.



The Foreword was written by Founder and leader of PNDC and National Democratic Congress (NDC), His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings, now late.



E.T. Mensah said one cannot “fail to appreciate the candour that the story is not all about the glitz and glamour” adding, “there were shortcomings as well! How were the shortcomings navigated?”



The book, he said conclusively, sets the records straight on “how a crucial journey of nation building began with, raw determination, an unwavering zeal, a passion to die for the country, bodies that did not know pain, hearts that pumped the blood of the nation, and the grit with which a group of men and women anchored their faith firmly to – “God Bless our Homeland Ghana and Make our Nation Great and Strong.”



