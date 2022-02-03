E/R: Two septuagenarian gunrunners busted at Pakro

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022
Source: classfmonline.com
The Eastern regional police command has arrested 2 blacksmiths in their 70s at Pakro near Adawso in the Akuapem North Municipality for allegedly manufacturing and distributing arms.
Richard Kwame Asare, 76; and Kojo Tetteh, 74; were arrested following the alleged manufacturing of local arms for criminals in the area.
Eight single-barrelled guns and 6 locally manufactured pistols were also retrieved from the suspects by the police.
The police has also begun a search for those who patronised their services.
The suspects are expected to be arraigned soon.