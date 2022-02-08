E/R: Two brave nurses deliver woman in spontaneous labour in bush

General News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A pregnant Fulani woman in labour while in the bush has been delivered by two nurses at Gyata, a farming Community in Afram Plains South District in Eastern Region.



Reports say on Monday, February 7, 2021, at about 9:15 am, a Fulani herdsman reported to the nurses that one of their women Salamatu Ampadu was in labour in the bush.



The Staff Nurse Amos Acheampong and the Community Health Nurse Ruby Amenuveve quickly rushed to the bush with the man.



On arrival, membranes had ruptured with the head in the vagina.



The two nurses assisted the woman and within 12 minutes she successfully delivered a baby boy.



After some temporal three-stage management, she was transported on a motorbike for full maternal and newborn care services at the Agyata CHPS Zone.



Mother and baby are currently doing well and under close observation at the clinic.



Bush and roadside deliveries are quite common in the Afram Plains Area due to the inadequate health facilities, deplorable and inaccessible roads .



Pregnant women in labour are mostly carried to health facilities in motorized Tricycles popularly known as Aboboyaa or motorbikes.



Those who attempt to walk due to unavailability of motorbikes mostly deliver at the roadside .