E/R: Suhum MP holds retreat for party executives, members

Politics of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

MP for Suhum, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante has organized a retreat for the executives members within the party.



The retreat was aimed at bringing on board the constituency executives, coordinators, disciplinary committee, Council of elders, patrons and members of the party to bond with themselves ane strengthen the party going forward.



The Suhum lawmaker addressing the members touted the developmental projects his outfit has undertaken since he won the seat.



According to the MP, work has been done in the area of roads, education, water and sanitation, as well as agriculture, thereby urging the executives and the members to go out and preach the good message of works undertaken by President Akufo-Addo to help the NPP retain power in 2024.



The Regional Secretary of NPP, Mr. Kofi Osei-Adjei who chaired the retreat educated the party members on the need to hold themselves in togetherness to win 2024.



He spoke on how the government was poised and committed to fulfilling its promises to promote development.



Mr Osei Adjei added that the regional party was ready to give adequate support and resources to each constituency to prepare the party ahead.



In his part, Constituency chairman, Frederick Ofosu said the retreat was very necessary and came at the time when the party had restructured its base from polling stations to the regional level. He said it will help the new executives to abreast themselves with the party's constitution.



"As a political party we have gone through various elections from polling stations, electoral area, constituency, and all appointments have been done. Now we have new executives and even the old executives need to sharpen their tools as we approach the 2024 elections," he said.



"When we continues this way, we will break the eight, this is one of the warm-ups and refreshing courses as well as strategies we are adopting. We are working towards breaking the eight so that the NDC party will realize that indeed we put in more effort to break the eight not just by words," he added.