E/R: ‘Strange Woman’ discovered near a river demands missing beads from chief

Regional News of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Residents of Kwasi Komfo in Ghana’s Eastern region near Kyebi are currently in astonishment following the discovery of a strange woman.



She was spotted sitting by the river in the region, and when asked why she was there alone, she told those who found her that she was from the village.



She later revised her story, claiming to be from four other places, including Adeiso, Madina, and Labadi.



An eyewitness described the incident to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, saying she was well-dressed and decked in beads.



The woman, who claimed to be Auntie Diana, was then taken to the assembly member’s home and then to the Palace of the Asafohene.



According to reports, the Asafohene snatched the beads from her and put them in his Palace.



She was then ordered to go to the police station, but she refused and requested that the beads removed from her be restored before she would leave.



However, the beads have mysteriously vanished. "The beads represent where I am as I communicate with you. The beads included cowries and other exotic stuff, but they have all vanished, and the strange woman is demanding that her beads be returned or she will not leave the village.



"She is acting possessed. She looks to be a spirit and has demanded that she be given apketeshie so that she can pray before leaving the community."



According to the eyewitness, the area’s chief has been traveling and is not present, making it impossible for them to handle the situation.



Meanwhile, some others believe she may be mentally unstable or someone she had missed.