E/R: Septic tank accident claims life of 7-year-old boy at Okorase school

Source: classfmonline.com

A 7-year-old pupil of the High Mowing International Basic School in Okorase in the Eastern Region has drowned in a septic tank.



The incident happened on Tuesday, 11 January 2022.



He is alleged to have fallen into the 10-foot tank.



The tank contained water at the time of the incident.



He was rushed to the Koforidua Central Regional Hospital where he was declared dead.



The management of the school informed the parents of the boy about the incident and subsequently notified the police of it.



According to the Eastern regional police command, investigations have been launched into the circumstances that led to the incident.



The Public Affairs Officer of the command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, disclosed that experts from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have been to the scene of the incident.



No traces or marks of violence were found on the boy's body.