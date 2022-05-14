E/R: Robbers shoot female fuel pump attendant; one arrested

General News of Saturday, 14 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A female fuel pump attendant has been shot by suspected armed robbers during an attack on Glory Oil Fuel Filling station at Akyem Abenase in the Akyemansa District of Eastern region.



One other attendant was also injured. Both victims were rushed to the Oda Government Hospital but Faustina Ampomaa was referred to the Eastern Regional hospital in Koforidua.



Miss Ampomaa, 23, who was shot in the face was rushed to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.



The CEO of the Glory Oil Company Nana Nkansah Ackom informed police that the incident occurred on May 11,2022 at about 8:00pm .



The CEO said three unidentified young men with two armed with guns and the other wielding a metal bar, all wearing face masks, attacked the Filling Station and shot one of the pump attendants and the another was hit with a metal bar on the head.



According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the Akyemansa District Police Command deployed the night patrol team led by Chief Inspector Ahiatsi to the scene but the robbers fled the scene into the bush before they arrived.



He said the patrol team recovered two BB empty shells from the scene.



DSP Tetteh said the Divisional Commander ACP/Mr. F S Adikah led Divisional CID to also visit the victims at the Oda Hospital.



Faustina Ampomaa ,23 was seen in critical condition with a gun shot wound on the right side of her face while Jennifer Sekyibea ,22, sustained a cut on the head.



Spot investigation by Police revealed at about 8:00pm on the fateful day, three armed robbers emerged from the bush behind the Filling Station and attacked the fuel attendants who had then just closed.



The robbers, according to the police, used a metal bar on victim Jennifer Sekyibea and shot through the glass door into the cash room hitting faustina on the face.



The robbers however could not enter the room because it was locked.



Later ,Suspect Kwaku Prince Ampong Agyei ,21, was seen coming from the bush in the area, and suspected to be one of the robbers, was arrested to assist investigation.