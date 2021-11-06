E/R: Rights group wants justice for boys stripped, paraded over alleged theft

Regional News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Human Rights Reporters Ghana has commended the Police Service for what it described as the swift arrest of perpetrators who stripped naked and paraded two minors at Akuapem-Adawso; demands justice for the victims.



The group was disturbed about the incident and has demanded justice for the minors.



“The Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) has followed with sorrow the troubling story of two minors who were publicly and forcibly stripped naked and paraded on the streets of Akuapem-Adawso in the North Municipality of the Eastern region over an alleged GHC100 theft and a mobile phone.



HRRG outrightly condemns this barbaric act visited on these teenagers by residents of the said community with the sole aim of robbing them of their dignity which flies in the face of United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Article 5, which states, ‘No one shall be subjected to torture, or to cruel or inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment’,”.



To them, the act against the children was shameful and in clear violation on the rights of the child which stipulates that, “A child accused or guilty of breaking the law must be treated with dignity and respect. They have the right to legal assistance and a fair trial that takes account of their age…” (Article 40; UN Convention on the Right the Child).



It said “HRRG hereby commends the Ghana Police Service for their swift intervention which led to the subsequent arrest of the two main suspects alleged to have led the discharge of this inhumane treatment on the minors. We are equally calling on the police service to further demonstrate the commitment exuded and help expedite actions and ensure a swift probe into the matter.



It is our hope that the accused persons are properly arraigned before the law courts to seek justice for the victims and their families, who we also understand have been provided some psychological assistance.”