E/R: Police arrest blacksmith for supplying firearms to armed robbers

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Donkorkrom Divisional Police Command have arrested a 46-year-old blacksmith, Philip Kpieladon, for his alleged involvement in the supply of firearms to armed robbers in the Afram Plains area.



The suspect was arrested at Maame Krobo upon intelligence by police.



Items retrieved include three (3) foreign-made pistols, two (2) locally manufactured short guns, four(4) short gun barrels and four (4) gun buts.



Police also retrieved 3 AA cartridges, 5AA empty cartridges and three (3) different types of blacksmith tools.



The suspects told police during interrogation however that, he was repairing the guns for their owners.



According to DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the Public Relations Officer of Eastern Regional Police Command, the Suspect is assisting in the investigation but will be put before a court.



Kwahu Afram Plains area has been battling with the menace of highway robberies for about two decades now.



Many have died whiles others have sustained gunshot wounds during the robbery attacks.



Victims have also lost their monies and personal belongings.



The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare upon assumption of office in 2021 deployed the anti armed robbery squad to the area.



On September 22, 2021, the IGP led members of the Police Management Board to visit the area to galvanize the support of chiefs and people of the area to clamp down on the criminals.



Subsequently, a crack team of police Personnel embedded with the Intelligence team stormed the area and arrested some of the suspected armed robbers while at least two of them were shot dead.