E/R: Physically challenged man murdered and set ablaze in arson attack

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Odumase Krobo Police in the Eastern Region is investigating a suspected arson attack that led to the death of a physically challenged man.



Thomas Teye Asangyongmor, was allegedly clubbed before a makeshift structure he was sleeping in was set ablaze by the arsonist(s).



The incident occurred at Ablotsi a community in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.



Crime scene investigators from the Ghana Police Service visited the scene and have since deposited the charred body at the Atua Government Hospital morgue.



Assembly member for Yohe Electoral Area, Anyeenorgu Joseph Kwame Acheampong told the media that, “This morning, around 8:45, I had a call from my colleague a Assembly man that somebody had been found dead at Ablotsi top…I quickly ran to the site so I asked the family member and he said around 4:30am, they came here and they saw that their relative had been killed and burnt,” said the Assemblyman.



The cause of the attack is not known.



The family has denied any dispute on the piece of land earmarked for building a house for the victim.



They say the deceased relocated from a room to stay in the makeshift structure which served as storeroom for the construction materials, four years ago to guard the items.