E/R: Philanthropist provides mechanised borehole for Bonkrom

Regional News of Sunday, 17 April 2022

Source: GNA

A Philanthropist, Gyenyamedi Osafo, has handed over a 13,000 Ghana Cedi-mechanised borehole to supply 10,000 litres of water daily to the people of Bonkrom in the Eastern Region.



The more than 100 feet borehole has all accessories, including a mounted 10,000 litre-tank to store water.



The project, which given to the small community at a short ceremony, also saw the Alternative Medicine Practitioner donate a laptop to the resident nurse, pens and towels to local children to encourage them take their education and personal hygiene seriously.



Mr Osafo said the borehole would help alleviate the plight of the over 1,000 residents of the predominantly farming community located in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District in the Eastern Region who are water challenged.



He told the Ghana News Agency that he had to quickly mobilised funds from friends in Germany, GEKO e.v, and his personal contribution for the project, having been informed of their plight.



Mr Osafo, explained that the completion of the project was crucial because: “Water is very essential to the livelihood of the people. So, I had to do my best possible to ensure that the people have access to a sustainable system of water.”



An excited resident, Akosua Doris, told GNA that: “The borehole will bring a great relief to us and end the suffering that we usually go through before we can have access to water for our daily chores.”



She explained that prior to the drilling of the borehole, they walked long distances, sometimes, climbing mountains, and joined long queues before coming home with water for household chores.



She said: “Sometimes, our children go to school late because they have to go in search of water from far places. It also affects our farming, because we do not do much on the farms. By the time we get to the farm we are already tired. So, this is a great joy to the entire Bonkrom community.”



Madam Theresa Acheampong, 50 years old, said: “I have been living here (Bonkrom) for 17 years now, and we always find it difficult to get water for washing, cooking and other chores. It is even worse during the dry season.”



Mad Acheampong said: “Today, we’re happy that Mr Osafo and his people have provided us with water. It is very clean and not salty, so we can use it for anything, and we’re grateful for their benevolence.”



Mr Yunbow Michael Jordan, a nurse, who also is the Assemblyman for the community, said, "This borehole will be a great relief to us, and we are grateful to Mr Osafo.”



The Odikro of Bonkrom, Nana Kofi Acheampong I, who received the water system on behalf of the community, expressed their gratitude to Mr Osafo and pledged to ensure that the borehole would be properly maintained.