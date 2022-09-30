E/R: Okada rider’s face disfigured in a horrific crash

General News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The face of a commercial motorcycle rider Prince Amoah, 31, has been disfigured by a serious injury sustained in a horrific crash at Akyem Takworase in the Denkyembour district in the Eastern region.



Half of the lower region of his face was completely disfigured.



The crash occurred at about 1:00 pm on Wednesday near Akyem Takrowase police station.



The commercialized motor also known as Okada rider, Prince Amoah together with pillion rider Robert Ohene Tutu, 33 years, were aboard an unregistered royal motorbike speeding towards the Takrowase police station area when they were involved in the near-fatal crash with a vehicle.



The victims sustained multiple degrees of injuries and were rushed to Akyem Takrowase Health Centre and St Dominic Hospital respectively.



The rider who was in serious condition was referred to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where his condition was stabilized and surgery performed on his badly injured lower face.



Sources say he is however unable to eat due to the severity of the injury hence fed through nasogastric (NG) intubation.



The Takrowase Police have impounded the accident vehicle to aid the investigation into the terrifying crash.



The Eastern Regional Police Motor Transport and Traffic Department, MTTD, has expressed worry over increasing cases of fatal crashes involving commercial motorbikes in the region.



Commercial motorbike operation is illegal in Ghana, however, it has become a booming business for thousands of youth in parts of the country.



The largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress, NDC, says it will legalize and operationalize the operation with a training and licensing regime.