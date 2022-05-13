E/R: New Juabeng education director orders schools to close for Oti Boateng's funeral

Regional News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The New Juabeng South Municipal Education Directorate has called for the suspension of school sessions in the municipality on Monday, 16 May 2022, as the traditional council observes the final funeral rites of the New Juabenghene and Hemaa.



In a letter addressed to the Regional Director of Education, Koforidua, the Municipal Director, Victor de-Graft Etsison, cited “the curiosity and inquisitiveness of pupils,” as the reason for the suspension.



The New Juabeng Traditional Council is set to mark the final funeral rites of the New Juabenhene, Professor Emeritus Daasebre Oti Boateng and Hemaa Nana Yaa Daani II.



According to the traditional council, the funeral rites for the New Juabenhene and Hemaa will take place from Saturday, 14 May 2022 to Monday, 16 May 2022.



The climax of the funeral will take place on Monday, 16 May 2022.