E/R: IGP enrols teenagers stripped naked at Akuapem-Adawso in new schools

General News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare has enrolled two teenagers who were stipped naked and paraded on the streets of Akuapem-Adawso in the Eastern Region in new schools.



The teenagers underwent two weeks intensive medical treatment at the Police Hospital, Accra prior to being enrolled in their new schools.



While one of the victims is in a school around Nsawam, the other has been enrolled to acquire artisanal skills.



Mother of one of the enrolled teenagers, Augustina Danso told the media that the IGP sent a team to pick them up to the Police Hospital in Accra, where they spent two weeks.



She also noted that the IGP offered to help her son go back to school once he was discharged from the hospital, and so he has returned to school while the other teenage boy will be learning artisanal skills.



Two persons were arrested by the Police for allegedly stripping two teenagers naked forcibly and parading them on the streets of Akuapem-Adawso.



The incident occurred on Friday, 29 October 2021.



A statement issued by the Ghana Police Service on Wednesday, 3 November 2021 said: “It is also alleged that suspects severely assaulted the teenagers while parading” them on the street.



The victims were taken in an ambulance to Accra “for immediate medical attention and treatment at the Police Hospital.”



The statement continued that: “Psychologists have also been assigned to counsel the families of the victims.”