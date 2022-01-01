E/R: Court jails two drivers over accident involving Police band

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A Koforidua Circuit Court on Friday, December 31, 2021, sentenced two drivers in connection with the near-fatal accident which involved members of the Police band at the Eastern Regional Police Headquarters.



Ansah Emmanuel, a spare driver without license who was driving the vehicle at the blind side of the Police has been sentenced to 3 years imprisonment in hard labour.



The substantive driver Raymond Kofi Boateng who permitted the spare driver to drive with inappropriate license was also convicted to six (6) months imprisonment in addition to a fine of Ghc1,200 in default serve two(2) months imprisonment.



Seventeen (17) Police officers of the Eastern Regional Police Band stationed at the Regional Police Headquarters were involved in a near-fatal accident on Apirede Akuapem to Somanya road on Saturday, November 27, 2021.



The Police Officers were aboard a Mercedes Sprinter bus from Koforidua to Somanya for an official duty however on reaching a section of the road the civilian driver allegedly failed to break while descending a hill therefore lost control of the steering wheel and violently crashed.



Some of the victims were rushed to Atua Government Hospital where they were treated and discharged while five who were in critical condition were referred to the Eastern Regional Hospital for intensive care.



IGP visits police officers involved in accident



The Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare on Sunday, November 28, 2021 visited the injured Police officers who were on admission at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua and continued to visit all those discharged in their homes.



The IGP was accompanied by the Eastern Regional Police Commander DCOP Mr. Edward Johnson Akrofi-Oyirifi, the Regional MTTD Commanding Officer Chief Superintendent Stephen Ahiatafu and other Senior Police officers from Headquarters, Accra.