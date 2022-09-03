E/R: CID takes over case involving mysterious death of 2 JHS students

General News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Eastern Regional Police headquarters has taken over the case involving the mysterious death of two Junior High School students at Okrakwadwo, a community near Adukrom-Akuapem in Okere district.



The Regional CID took over the case at the behest of the Regional Commander DCOP Anderson Fosu-Ackah who is keenly following the case to ensure the suspects are arrested.



The two deceased friends – Yvonne Ansaah and Esther Oye both 16 years were found lying motionless at the Okrakwadwo community junction of the Koforidua to Adukrom Highway on August 30,2022 at dawn, hours after they left home Monday evening to allegedly visit their boyfriends at a nearby community Mintakrom also known as Mile 14.



The girls were seen lying at the roadside with severe head injuries.



Esther Oye was pronounced dead on arrival at Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital at Akuapem Mampong whilst Yvonne Ansaah was also pronounced dead shortly after she was admitted at the Eastern Regional Hospital.



Mr. Ofei James, spokesperson for the family of Yvonne Ansaah said the family suspects foul play based on circumstances that led to her death.



According to him, the supposed boyfriend of Yvonne sent her a text message 11:06 pm questioning why she failed to inform him before visiting.



The text message on the phone of the deceased girl retrieved at the crime scene but was in possession of the family reads ” But u what’s wrong with u did u tell me u’re coming here ”



He further alleged that her boyfriend, now at large, called a lady in the community few minutes later to inform her that Yvonne and her friend have been involved in an accident Whilst returning home.



The lady in question has since run away from Okrakwadwo community.



Samuel Obiri, Uncle to the late Esther Oye told Starr News, the family will reject any cause of death relating to lorry accident.



He said the family equally suspects foul play.



The bodies of the deceased persons have been deposited at the morgue of the respective hospitals awaiting autopsy on to establish the cause of death.



The supposed boyfriends are now at large.



No arrest has been made yet.