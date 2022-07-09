E/R:168 NPP members defect to NDC over failed promises

Politics of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

About 168 members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Asene Akroso Manso Constituency in the Eastern Region have defected to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The defected NPP members led by polling station executives such as Amoah Gyimah and Kofisco mounted a platform to express their disappointment in the government at a durbar by NDC to welcome them.



According to the defected NPP members, the Akufo-Addo-led government has disappointed them with economic hardship in the country and failed to promise to create jobs for the youth.



They stated that, the party promised to secure job opportunities for them in various sectors of the economy during the 2016 campaign hence worked hard for the party to win power and retained the same in 2020, however after almost seven (7) years in power the leadership of the party has failed to honour its promise to them.



They alleged that all efforts made for them to be employed had failed and that, only a few who had been employed paid huge bribes.



“After winning power, the leadership of the party has failed to give us a job. The most painful of it is that some of our colleagues who have certificates for various opportunities had to pay bribes before they were employed.”



“NPP has deceived us. When we came to power, only a few people are enjoying it. We are all NPP members but we have defected with our households and family to NDC because the government has deceived us.”



There is hardship that is why we have defected from NPP to NDC for John Mahama to return. We are young girls that want to be empowered to work but nobody is helping us” some of the defected members told the media.



The Asene Manso Akroso Constituency chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Isaac Kofi Ahimah urged other members of the NPP party in the Constituency to follow the bold decision taken by the 75 defected members to join the NDC and rescue Ghana from bad governance of NPP who is causing affliction and suffering on Ghanaians.



Meanwhile, an Aspiring Eastern Regional Chairman of the NDC Mark Oliver Kevor has commended the defected NPP members.



He said the NPP has taken electorates in the Eastern region particularly the Akyem enclave for a ride because the party believes whether or not they improve the living standards of the people, they will still vote for the NPP.



He said many major development projects in the Eastern region including water infrastructure, Schools, roads, markets among others were executed under John Mahama-led NDC government.