E-Levy will worsen plight of workers – TUC regional secretary

General News of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) for Greater Accra Region has said the e-levy would worsen the plight of low income earners.



The secretary, Freda Stephanie Frimpong, pointed out that many members of the Union are within the informal and survive on a small income thus, the levy, when implemented, would adversely affect them.



“Many of our members are in the informal economy, and they earn very little. If we are going to tax such people, we should add a human face. We called for extensive consultation on that, and if it is a tax that is bringing development, it shouldn’t affect workers’ pockets. It shouldn’t make workers worse off. Workers’ incomes are low, and so if they are earning such meager income, and we are still going to tax it, then it is unfortunate,” she told journalists.



Madam Frimpong therefore called on government to heed the voices of the masses who have been resisting the implementation of the levy and reconsider its decision.



The 1.5% tax on all electronic transactions, prior to its passage in parliament was fiercely resisted by majority of Ghanaians, and though it is yet to take effect on May 1, several citizens have been uneasy about its implementation.



Some citizens resorted to panic withdrawals after parliament passed the bill while a section of the public are planning to quit of mobile money operations to avoid the levy.



The implementation body, GRA, has said the implementation would be in phases despite a suit by the minority in parliament challenging the passage.



Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, has said GRA is not fully prepared to implement the e-levy but the Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Kumah has opined that government is 95% ready to ahead with implementation.