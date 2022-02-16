E-Levy will help boost Ghana’s development - Afigya Kwabre South DCE

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Afigya Kwabre South, Mr Christian Adu-Poku, has said the implementation of Ghana’s E-levy would help boost the country’s development.



He said this during the commissioning of a newly built market and 10-seater washroom facility for Ankaase and Aboabugya in the Afigya Kwabre South District.



The government of Ghana, in its efforts to develop the country, proposed a 1.75% levy on all electronic transfers to help reduce the country’s debts and also to enable it to fund the growing demands of Ghanaians.



The policy after its introduction has raised lots of controversies in the country.



Mr Adu-Poku speaking at the commissioning said the E-levy policy is a way for the government to gain its feet and develop the country having been affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.



“The E-Levy will help us, after explaining the policy to the people they are all ready to help to build Ghana, after being hit by Coronavirus in recent years. The government of Ghana gave us free electricity, food and even money to aid us.”



He again stated that if the E-levy is accepted, it would reduce the rate at which individuals travel outside to seek greener pastures because of its benefits, which is helping the government to create jobs.



Mr Adu-Poku further urged the general public to accept the policy and boycott the opinion of the National Democratic Congress in order to help transform Ghana.



A new bill is expected to be laid in parliament at a reviewed rate of 1.5 after complaints that the 1.75 percent should be looked at.