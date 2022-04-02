E-Levy will fast track regular payment of contractors – John Kumah

General News of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A Deputy Minister for Finance, Dr. John Kumah has said the passage of the E-levy into law as part of the revenue mobilization drive of the government will ensure regular payment of contractors working on road infrastructure projects across the country.



The Deputy Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti Region said this in an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra100.5FM on Friday, 1 April 2022.



He further noted that the E-levy if fully operational will help fight youth unemployment that has bedeviled the country with the introduction of the ‘YouStart' programme and help in the servicing of Ghana’s debt portfolio.



According to him, when the government took the decision to introduce the e-levy, it factored into its research the levels of attrition that will greet the introduction of the law.



“Our reports have it that these attrition levels will last only three months,” he stated.



He called on Ghanaians to embrace the E-levy for the development of the country and disregard some of the propaganda about the electronic tax.



He noted that all things being equal, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) will begin the collection of the revenue by May 1, 2022.



