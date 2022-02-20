E-Levy was included in NDC’s manifesto – Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu alleges

General News of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy to be re-tabled before parliament



Minority kicks against E-Levy



We know what is good for Ghana, Majority Leader



Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has revealed that the opposition NDC would have introduced an electronic transaction fee if voted into power in 2020.



According to him, the NDC had included a uniformed electronic transaction fee in its 2020 manifesto making them hypocritical for kicking against the E-Levy, adding that something they themselves know will generate revenue for the country.





Speaking on Hello FM, he stated that “In the NDC’s own manifesto, it said they would tax electronic transactions when they come to power. And so, if that same person comes to tell you that what you are doing will bring hardships but they said it will generate revenue for the country, then why did they put it in their manifesto?”



“The NDC in their manifesto said this under Fintech financial inclusion and electronic payments. When you look at page 99 of the NDC’s manifesto, 8.7c, the party introduced a uniformed transaction fee policy to guide the electronic payment industry. Every electronic transaction will be affected by the fee.”



"That one what is it?" he queried.



The 2022 budget has come under severe opposition, especially the E-levy Bill which has been opposed by the general public and the Minority in parliament.



Meanwhile, speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has warned that the NPP stands a chance of losing the next elections if it follows through with the implementation of the E-Levy.



In response, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said, “the speaker told us that he would reject the entire budget before he said we would lose the elections if the E-Levy is passed. He is NDC, so how does he care.”



He concluded by stating that the governing NPP knows what is good for the development of the country and will ensure that it is done for the benefit of Ghanaians.