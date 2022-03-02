‘E-Levy voting: Breast milk was flown to the US – Randy Abbey alleges

General News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minority, Majority clash on E-Levy



Kennedy Agyapong accuses Adwoa Safo of holding govt to ransom



Majority determined to pass E-Levy bill



Randy Abbey, the host of Good Morning Ghana has disclosed the extent to which the majority caucus in Parliament went to have all their members present to pass the Electronic Transaction Levy last year.



Randy Abbey on his show alleged that breast milk had to be flown to the United States to cater for the bay of a Member of Parliament who had to abandon her newly-born baby to take part in the exercise.



“Nana, are you are aware that because of the voting on E-Levy thing, we were flying breast milk?”, Randy Abbey interjected a submission by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on the amount government spent in flying Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo to Ghana.



Okudzeto Ablakwa stated that over GHC1million was spent to airlift Sarah Adwoa Safo to Ghana to take part in the voting in December.



“It is surprising that the focus of many including Civil Society Organisations in the series of Adwoa Asafo revelations has been on the alleged GH¢120,000.00 transfer into her bank account from the Chief of Staff.



“The cost of the private jet used to ferry her from the USA to Ghana which is much higher than the GH¢120,000.00 cannot be ignored."



“We now know that a Gulfstream G-550 registered HB-JOE and operated by Premium Jet AG based in Belgium was the executive aircraft chartered to bring in Hon. Adwoa Safo for her vote on the obnoxious E-Levy,” he wrote in a post on his Facebook page.



According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, not only was Sarah Adwoa Safo served with such fine privileges, but the state had to also incur a whooping US$4,800 an hour.



“It cost US$4,800 an hour to rent the HB-JOE.



“With an 11-hour flight distance, payment of reposition fees (as it flew from Belgium to pick her up in the States), payment of one-way fees (as the business jet flies back home empty), crew per diem fees, landing and wait-time fees; it cost a staggering US$140,000.00. At today's exchange rate, that is GH¢948,500.00,” he added.