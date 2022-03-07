E-Levy vote was a national assignment - NPP MP who left new baby in US to participate

General News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Akuapem North Member of Parliament(MP), Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei has denied being flown into Ghana with a private jet to vote in favour of the e-levy.



Rumours were rife that government in December had to fly Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, Adwoa Safo and Kennedy Agyapong into the country.



The move was to shore up the numbers on the Majority side of Parliament in order to get e-ley passed.



Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Joy News Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei denied the stories making rounds.



She indicated that she left Ghana in Delta Airlines and came back in same so she could not fathom why such stories will be given prominence.



Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei said she is a member of the New Patriotic Party and will go to all length to support the party.



“I left my week old child to support a national assignment. Now to be part of this government and for the government to be making these major strides and the government to be taking certain important decisions.



"In every situation that I am in, once I’m alive, I’m healed and I am hearty I think if my presence is needed to take such a major decision for the government no matter where I am I should be able to make myself available,” she told Joy News in an interview.



The Akuapem North Member of Parliament said as women pushing to have a place at the table, there is no need allowing certain things affect their line of duty.



“If as women we are pushing for inclusion at every stage of decision making, we keep making the argument that District Assembly level, at the Parliamentary level, at every level 52% of the women in Ghana are not well represented. We have to prove ourselves, we have to justify the inclusion that we seek. That we cannot allow certain things about us to affect our contribution when we are included.”