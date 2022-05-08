E-Levy rollout has been successful and satisfactory so far - Deputy Finance Minister

General News of Sunday, 8 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu constituency, John Kumah, believes the recently implemented E-levy Act has been very successful and satisfactory so far.



He says the process has been very satisfactory and on course.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that though it was faced with a few challenges at the initial stages of its implementation, they are working to effectively prevent further inconveniences.



"We have however directed all the telecommunications to refund monies of unwarranted charges that came with the few challenges at the initial stages of the implementation of the policy," he said.



"Nonetheless, we are very comfortable with the pace at which the transactions are going and we will work to ensure that Ghanaians have value for money," he added.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged that he will use proceeds of the E-levy for the infrastructural drive of the country.



He reiterated that Ghanaians expect that their taxes will be put to judicious use and proper account will be given for it and that is just what the NPP government is committed to doing.



"I urge Ghanaians to shun all the negative comments and support government to generate money for the country's development drive."



Watch Video Below



