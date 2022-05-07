E-Levy repeal a parliamentary not executive process - Lawyer 'schools' Mahama

General News of Saturday, 7 May 2022

John Mahama promises to repeal E-Levy in 2025



Government starts implementation of Levy on May 1



Mahama criticised for announcing a future repeal of levy



Private legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah has pointed out that repealing an act of Parliament was largely a task of the legislature and not necessarily the Executive (i.e. a president.)



His comments was in reaction to a recent promise by former President John Dramani Mahama, that the next National Democratic Congress, NDC, government will repeal the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



According to him, Mahama might have spoken too early because even if he won the 2024 elections, he would likely not know how the parliamentary polls will play out as to whether or not the NDC will win a majority in the lawmaking chamber.



“I don’t know whether he knows what 2024 elections is going to turn out to be. It is not an executive decision to repeal the E-Levy, it is Parliament. If you don’t have majority in Parliament, how do you repeal it?



“In terms of his comments that they will repeal it, it depends on Parliament. He spoke a little too soon,” Jantuah said TV3's New Day programme on May 6.







What Mahama said about repealing the E-Levy



Mahama, at a lecture in Accra last Monday, May 2, stated that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will repeal the E-Levy Act.



Speaking on the theme ‘Ghana at a Crossroads’, Mahama described the introduction of the E-Levy as a regressive tax, which imposed hardships on Ghanaians.



“A new National Democratic Congress Government, God willing and with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana – in 2025 — will repeal the E-Levy Act,” he said.



He said although the NDC was not opposed to the principle of taxation, the NDC was, “implacably opposed to distortional and burdensome taxes such as the E-Levy that only force Ghanaians to endure more suffering.



“Unfortunately in the face of this self-inflicted economic catastrophe, this government against all sound advice has decided to introduce the E-Levy that heaps more suffering on Ghanaians,” he said.



Mr Mahama emphasised that it was even more saddening that the levy was implemented on May Day, when workers were supposed to be celebrated.