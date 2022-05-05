E-Levy repeal: Your words will definitely trap you - Kabila replies Mahama

General News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Managing Editor of the National Forum Newspaper, James Kwabena Bomfeh, believes so long as bulls are trapped by their horns and men ensnared by their words, Ex-President John Dramani Mahama will be found wanting in the latter's promise to repeal the E-Levy - an electronic transfer policy - initiated by the current government should he be voted back to power.



Mr. Mahama, delivering a public lecture at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Monday, May 2, assured Ghanaians that, when voted into power, he will make sure the E-Levy is scrapped as he described the levy as a "regressive tax".



"A new National Democratic Congress government, God willing and with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana – in 2025 – will repeal the E-Levy Act. Even as this government remains fixated on taxing its way out of economic mismanagement, the Akufo-Addo government has been wasteful. They have failed to demonstrate prudence in public financial management. The people of Ghana cannot be called upon to pay more taxes only for the accruing money belonging to the people of Ghana, to be dubiously and wastefully shared among family and friends through various fraudulent procurement practices", Mr. Mahama said while speechifying on the topic "Ghana at a crossroads".



In a quick riposte to the former President, James Kwabena Bomfeh, also called Kabila, described the statements by Mr. Mahama as "dishonest, insincere, lack of courage politics".



Kabila, who is a Consultant at KN & Associates - a Human Resource Management and Legal Services firm - speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', didn't believe the former President will renege on his promise to Ghanaians, thereby stressing Mr. Mahama's words will trap him should he get the nod to be President of Ghana in 2025.



"They may never get the chance but if they get the opportunity, mark my words; cows are trapped by their horns, men by their words. Their words will trap them. That is the crossroads we are; dishonest, insincere, lack of courageous leadership!", he said.



Touting the E-Levy as a good initiative, Mr. Kwabena Bomfeh called on the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and government officials not to go silent on telling Ghanaians about the successes of the Levy since its inception on Sunday, May 1, 2022.



