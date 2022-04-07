E-Levy passage: Suhuyini details how government tried to lure NDC MPs to Tamale Interchange ceremony

Politics of Thursday, 7 April 2022

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Sayiba Suhuyini, has revealed how the government tried to trick some National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament to Tamale for the flyover Inauguration.



According to him, the Members of Parliament had received an invitation from the government to be part of the event, only to be informed that the Majority will introduce the E-Levy in parliament on the same day.



“Myself along with my fellow MPs from Tamale, received an invitation for the event only for us to hear the night before that there was an intention by government to introduce the e-levy in Parliament and to make a decision on it that day,” citinewsroom quoted.



He described it as a trick “that was attempted to be played on us” ahead of consideration of the Electronic Transfer Levy bill.



He added that even though some MPs would have loved to be part of the inauguration, they were surprised to see the Roads Minister seated in his seat in the chamber.



“But we were surprised when we got to Parliament the next day to see the Roads Minister himself seated in his seat… but he expected us to go to Tamale,” Suhuyini recounted.



On March 29, parliament approved a controversial new electronic transaction tax which the government says will help raise revenues for the country.



The approval was in the absence of the Minority after they staged a walkout, stating that they do not want t be a part of it as the bill, which is now a law, will worsen the already burdened Ghanaians.



The Minority walked out of parliament before the second reading of the Bill, after it was debated.