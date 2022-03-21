E-Levy not an option, consider best IMF programme to rescue Ghana – Apaak to government

General News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, has said government is better off debating which IMF programme will rescue the nation and give policy credibility rather than thinking about reintroducing the E-levy in any form, which according to him, is not an option.



According to Dr Apaak, the Minority will support the government if it decides to seek help from the IMF but will continually oppose the E-levy.



In a Facebook post, he reminded President Akufo-Addo that he would have the embarrassing record of not presenting the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in February as has been the trend with all past Ghanaian leaders.



His post read: “Government Crisis Retreat - What is there to debate? KILLER E-LEVY is not an option. They are better off spending their retreat time at Peduase debating amongst themselves the best IMF programme that will rescue the nation and give policy credibility.



“With seeking the support of the IMF, they have the mandate, with KILLER E-LEVY, they don't. Let no one deceive them at Peduase, it is still 137 No votes against E-levy any day it comes to the floor of Parliament resurrected, revived or resuscitated.



“While at their retreat, they should not forget that SONA, a constitutional obligation, is yet to be fulfilled. In fact, from 2017 to 2021 NADAA presented SONA in the month of February as did his predecessors. It is clear that NADAA will have the embarrassing record of NOT presenting SONA in February in the history of the 4th Republic.”



Meanwhile, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has announced that Cabinet has concluded its deliberations on ways to revive the economy and President Nana Akufo-Addo has taken some decisions aimed at mitigating the impact of the global economic difficulties on Ghana.



To this end, he said: “Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will provide details of these measures later this week after consultations with key social and economic stakeholders”.



“In addition to the scheduled appraisal of the performance of government programmes, Cabinet also extensively discussed the impact of global economic difficulties on Ghana and the Ghanaian people”, a statement from Mr Nkrumah noted.



It added that President Nana Akufo-Addo approved “far-reaching” measures aimed at “mitigating the depreciation of the cedi, ensuring expenditure discipline and providing relief in the face of global fuel price hikes and inflation; as well as ensuring that priority programmes meant to grow the economy are protected”.



The statement said the “government appreciates the efforts of all who contributed to a successful retreat and looks forward to the support of all Ghanaians in implementing the agreed measures.”