E-Levy necessary to fill-in revenue losses, COVID-19 shocks – Akufo-Addo to workers

General News of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

President Akufo-Addo says the government has had to initiate the controversial Electronic Transfers Levy (E-levy) for a quick economic recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“These measures, such as the passage of the E-Levy Bill, have not been introduced in isolation. They have come on the back of a revenue loss of GH¢13.1 billion, and increased, unbudgeted expenditure of GH¢14.2 billion. There is, thus, an overall fiscal impact of some GH¢27.3 billion, representing 6.8% of GDP.



“We, thus, have to make concerted efforts as Partners to hasten our recovery from COVID-19 by finding intelligent ways of bringing everyone on board to contribute their quota, no matter how small,” the President Akufo-Addo in his Workers’ Day Celebration on Sunday.



He continued “In addition to this, adverse global developments have impacted severely on the exchange rate and inflation, with the overall effect being the weakening of the real incomes of people in Ghana, just as is happening everywhere. That is why the Secretary-General can justifiably list the litany of woes that are adversely affecting the living standards of working people in Ghana and in the outside world – high inflation, high fuel and petroleum prices, escalating food prices, and reduced income levels.”



President Akufo-Addo also explained that “Indeed, we have had to cut discretionary expenditures of Ministries, Departments and Agencies by thirty percent (30%), we have reduced the salaries of political appointees by thirty percent (30%) for the rest of the year, reduced their fuel coupon allocation by fifty percent (50%), and placed a moratorium on the purchase of imported vehicles, amongst others.”



Background



The controversial electronic transaction levy which has got many Ghanaians talking on mainstream and social media since it started on Sunday May 1, 2022.



The new tax will see the deduction of 1.5% of the cost of selected electronic transactions by Ghanaians.



Many Ghanaians have taken to Twitter and Facebook to vent their disapproval of the move which has been justified by the government.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) says it is ready for the take-off of the controversial levy.



In a statement, The GRA SAID “The Authority assures the general public that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth implementation of the Levy”.



The statement added: “GRA has held several technical sessions and engagements with the various charging entities (Electronic Money Issuers, Banks, Payment Service Providers, and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions) on the implementation of the E-Levy, with the aim of ensuring that the charging entities are in a position to implement the Levy by the due date”.