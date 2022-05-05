E-Levy is the most useless tax, NDC will scrap it - Joyce Bawa reiterates

Politics of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has reiterated that the NDC government will scrap the E-Levy tax when they assume office.



According to her, the E-Levy tax is one of the most regressive and most useless taxes ever introduced in the country.



While speaking on TV3’s ‘Big Issues’ on Thursday, Joyce Bawa refuted claims by some NPP elements that former president's vow to scrap the E-Levy is a ‘scam’.



Giving reason why the NDC is bent on reversing the implementationof the E-Levy, she said, “…this tax, the E-Levy tax has been one of the most regressive, most criticized, and one of the most useless taxes ever.”



Her comments come on the back of a promise by former Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama to reverse the E-levy and save Ghanaians the cost of paying if his party wins power in 2025.



“A new National Democratic Congress government, God willing, and with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana in 2025, will repeal the E-levy Act,” the one-term former President said when he spoke at the NDC’s “Ghana at a crossroads” event held in Accra on Monday, May 2, 2022.



Reacting to the above statement the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described it as “a scam”.



