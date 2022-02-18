E-Levy is on a ‘new course’ - Annor Dompreh

General News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annor Dompreh says the government is taking another approach to making the controversial Electronic Transaction levy (E-levy) bill suitable to all.



According to him, the bill is under revision with stakeholders and the general public before a possible passage.



“We are on it [E-levy bill]. We have a listening government; public relation activities are ongoing and elucidating the importance of the bill to the people.



“We won’t rush the bill, rather we will listen to what the people have to say about the bill and do the necessary changes.



“The E-levy is on a new course,” Frank Annor Dompreh told NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’.



The proposed levy is a charge of 1.75% of the value of electronic transactions.



It covers mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances.



The originator of the transactions will bear the charge except for inward remittances, which will be borne by the recipient.



There is an exemption for transactions up to GH¢100 per day.