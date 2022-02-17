E-Levy is now 'kakaduro' that solves everything - Kwadwo Twum Boafo mocks

General News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy yet to be presented to parliament



Every single government project is in arrears - Twum Boafo



Twum Boafo claims E-Levy cannot solve all problems of NPP



A former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Kwadwo Twum Boafo, has wondered why the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is bent on passing the controversial, contentious Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) at all cost.



He said that with the way things are going, it seems the E-Levy is the master of all solutions for the government and that without it, they would not be able to achieve anything any longer.



Speaking on Thursday, February 17, 2022, edition of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, he claimed that all government projects are suffering due to this obsession to have the E-Levy passed at all cost.



He also alleged that it is because the government has emptied the statutory fund.



“All the government projects are in arrears; every single government project is in arrears. Statutory funds; the definition of statutory funds is that it cannot be touched the funds – we can’t find the funds because everything that the statutory funds are supposed to be used for is in arrears and all that we hear is the cackling that I’m talking about. They keep telling us we don’t know what they are talking about when the reality is starring us in the face.



Mocking the party, Kwadwo Twum Boafo likened the E-Levy to ‘kakaduro’ (ginger) for the government, adding that it seems this levy will bring all the solutions they seek while in power.



“And whenever it suits them, they assemble religious leaders and tell the religious leaders that they should go and tell John Mahama that he should allow E-Levy to be passed because as far as these people are concerned, E-Levy is kakaduro, that is what E-Levy represents to these people. E-Levy does everything… and you know that’s not true,” he said.



The E-Levy is however yet to be re-present to parliament for discussions towards its passage.



Watch him speak about it here:



