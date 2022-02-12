E-Levy is contribution to a state that has done a lot for you - Ofori-Atta

General News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Minster has asked Ghanaians not to fear the E-Levy assuring them that its proceeds would ensure good infrastructure for the country.



Speaking at a town hall meeting held in Tamale, the finance minister said, “Payment of the E-Levy will be your contribution to the state, who has done a lot for you.”



The town hall meeting organized in Tamale, is the third in the series by the government and forms part of avenues being used to consult the citizenry and explain the need for them to support the E-Levy, which was introduced in the 2022 national budget.



In the budget, the government projected to raise 6.9 billion Ghana Cedis through the E-Levy



Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister for Information assured especially mobile money vendors that just like the communication service tax, which did not stop people from making phone calls, the E-Levy would not collapse the mobile money business.



Some participants at the government’s town hall meeting on the economy said they were not convinced by the arguments advanced by the Ministers of State for the introduction of the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy).



They were of the view that the E-Levy would rather be biting and deplete hard-earned money in their pockets.



However, Mr Alhassan Seidu, a mobile money vendor, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency after the town hall meeting, said Mr Ofori-Atta could not, "assure us that the E-Levy will not collapse our business."



Mr Seidu said this would affect mobile money transactions thereby, collapse jobs and further exacerbate the unemployment situation in the country.