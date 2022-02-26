E-Levy is a pickpocketing tactic by NPP – NDC MP

Politics of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government proposes 1.5% levy on electronic transactions



NDC kicks against E-Levy



E-Levy bill suffers delay in parliament



The opposition National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe Ghansah has tagged governments proposed 1.5% levy on electronic transactions as a larceny tactic by the ruling New Patriotic Party.



The Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) which is currently a bill before the parliament of Ghana, has seen delay in its passing owing to opposition from the NDC-minority side of the house.



With an expected annual revenue of some GHC6 billion, government has tagged the E-Levy as essential in generating revenue for running of the country.



But speaking on Okay FM’s morning show hosted by Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, the MP for Ada said the government is rather bent on imposing hardship of Ghanaians with the push to pass the E-Levy.



According to her, government has better options in running the country but wants to adopt a pickpocketing means.



“They are coming to kill us with the E-Levy. Drivers should listen, when they are going to renew their driving license they will pay with mobile money. Some people are saying they will stop using mobile money, that will be an act of futility because when you are renewing drivers license you’ll do it with mobile money, you’ll pay tax with mobile money, renewal of papers at DVLA will be done with Mobile money and insurance as well. Now every payment transaction to government will be done with mobile money and not cash.



“By the time you realise your salary which you have already paid tax on has attracted E-Levy. Your license, car insurance and health insurance renewal will attract E-Levy as well. This is pickpocketing, internal generating pickpocketing is what the NPP is seeking to do,” she stated.



Questioning government on why it does consider going to the International Monetary Fund as an alternative, Comfort Doeyoe said “why can’t they go to the IMF, why are they bent on troubling us? As for the E-Levy they will squander the funds once it is passed. They have brushed aside our calls for accountability on the COVID-19 funds. Anytime there is a call for accountability the government wants to hear none of it.”