E-Levy is a panacea to sustain developmental projects - Razak Kojo Opoku

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Razak Kojo Opoku, a member of the New Patriotic Party has stated that the E-Levy is for a good cause and should be supported even as a bittersweet medicine for the economic success of the Country.



He said it would also help in the execution of major government projects such as 1D1F, free SHS, Public Sector Employment/Recruitment, Roads among others.



"Payment of taxes for a Country, tithe for the Christian community and Zakat or Sadaqah for the Muslim community has always been undesirable, however, it is something that must be done to achieve a better outcome."



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday, he said E-Levy just like any taxes had become imperative and necessary for the continuity and sustainability of numerous government's developmental projects without a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



He said President Akufo-Addo's government abhorred killer taxes and therefore abolished many of them that existed before he assumed power in 2017.



He mentioned some of the abolished taxes as 17.5 percent VAT/NHIL on real estates 17.5 VAT/NHIL on financial services, one percent special import levy

17.5 VAT on domestic airline tickets, 17.5% VAT/NHIL on selected imported medicines, levies imposed on Kayayei, import duty on the imported spare parts, excise duty on petroleum, reduced Public Lighting Levy from 5% to 2%, and reduced National Electrification Scheme Levy from 5% to 3%



He said E-Levy could not be seen as nuisance killer taxes considering its developmental purpose of the levy in the areas of Youth Entrepreneurship & Innovation, jobs creation, Roads and Infrastructure, and ICT skills training.



"The avoidance of the E-Levy will negatively affect the aforementioned government's projects and even lead the country to seek a bailout from the IMF, something that Akufo-Addo's government may never do because of the consequences that come with IMF conditionalities, including the freezing of the public sector employment and recruitment."



He said as a prudent manager of the Economy, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo abolished and reduced the nuisance killer taxes of Mahama John as well as took Ghana out of IMF bondage.



"Let’s trust President Akufo-Addo to deliver and let's rally behind Akufo-Addo's government with the payment of the E-Levy so that millions of Ghanaian children can still enjoy free SHS, our teachers and nursing trainees will continue to enjoy their allowances, ‘Year of Roads’ to continue, teeming youth to gain employment and empowerment as entrepreneurs and innovators."