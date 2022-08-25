E-Levy has been implemented for months; where are the jobs you promised? - Braimah slams govt

General News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has slammed the government over its failure to fulfil the promises it made if the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) is implemented.



In a tweet shared on Thursday, Bramiah said that the government is now silent on all things it promised Ghanaians even though the levy has been implemented for months.



He added that it is now evident that the E-Levy policy has failed and, therefore, should be cancelled.



“E-LEVY: It's been months of implementation. Are the jobs and all that were promised at those fanciful, costly E-Levy town halls to deceive the people coming?



"Certainly, the policy has failed as it was destined to be and had been in other countries. Dear Gov't, just scrap it!” his tweet read.



Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, in July 2022, disclosed that the proceeds from the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) are woefully below projected projections.



He said that the levy is currently bringing in about 10% of the projected GH¢600 million monthly. He put the shortage down to leakages and exemptions.



“We expected to raise some GH¢600 million a month or so and we are barely 10% of that given the leakages and the exemptions that we have given.



“So, that will be investigated, and we should be able to plug those holes, and that will be helpful,” he stressed in an interview on Joy News’ PM Express programme on July 28.



E-LEVY: It's been months of implementation. Are the jobs and all that were promised at those fanciful, costly E-Levy town halls to deceive the people, coming? Certainly, the policy has failed as it was destined to be and had been in other countries. Dear Gov't, just scrap it! — Sulemana Braimah (@sulemana) August 24, 2022

