E-Levy deductions: ‘The worst is yet to come’ – Sam George

General News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ningo-Prampram lawmaker, Sam George has chastised government over what he describes as poor implementation of the controversial E-levy which began today May 1, 2022.



It comes after scores of complaints on social media about billing challenges with the new system. Some mobile users say despite assurances by the government that transactions below GH¢100 will be tax free, they have still been hit with the charge.



Commenting on the development, Sam George who had predicted the implementation of levy was going face challenges observed: “GRA have you noticed the many complaints and mess in your implementation of the obnoxious e-Levy? Is this the best May Day gift you can give to the hardworking Ghanaian people on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo?



“My colleague, the Honourable John Ampontuah Kumah, Deputy Minister for Finance who loudly called me a liar for saying that the configuration of the system was flawed and that the GRA and Ministry were not ready should bow his head in shame”.



He stressed: “I told the Nation that even GH¢50 transactions would be charged the 1.5% e-Levy because of the nature of implementation. I also said the reversal APIs had not been configured and deployed and so even when people are wrongly charged, there’s no remedy. Here we are!



“An abysmal illegality of an implementation is what we are witnessing in an attempt to frustrate the injunction case in court.



“This mess is with onnet transactions oh, wait for the real chaos when the offnet & interoperability start. The worst is yet to come. Pray for Ghana”.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) says it is ready for the take off of the controversial levy.



In a statement, The GRA said “The Authority assures the general public that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth implementation of the Levy”.



The statement added: “GRA has held several technical sessions and engagements with the various charging entities (Electronic Money Issuers, Banks, Payment Service Providers, and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions) on the implementation of the E-Levy, with the aim of ensuring that the charging entities are in a position to implement the Levy by the due date”.