E-Levy critical to national development – Sheila Bartels

Politics of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ablekuma North Constituency, Sheila Bartels has urged Ghanaians to accept the proposed e-levy as it is critical to the development of the nation.



On her accord, if Ghanaians critically assess the challenges of the nation, they will understand there is no easy way out of these challenges.



“We need development and things are already hard in the country. Unemployment is a big issue and if we say we are going to borrow to resolve these things, the debt will make things in the country even harder. We, therefore, take certain hard positions sometimes because if we do that now, we can make things easier for the country in the near future,” she told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



Being a member of the parliamentary select committee on finance, she admitted taxes are not pleasant but however believes they are necessary for the running of a nation. “We can use these taxes to develop infrastructure and improve the standard of living in Ghana. How then can this be achieved if we keep opposing the e-levy.”



The proposed levy, which will come into effect on 1 February 2022, is a charge of 1.75% of the value of electronic transactions. It covers mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances. The originator of the transactions will bear the charge except for inward remittances, which will be borne by the recipient. There is an exemption for transactions up to GH¢100 ($16) per day.



Since the government introduced the 1.75% e-levy proposal, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vehemently opposed the proposal, insisting that it is a draconian measure that will further burden Ghanaians.



Some MPs exchanged blows in parliament on Monday night during voting on the controversial e-levy bill.



While taking votes on whether the e-levy bill should be taken under a certificate of urgency, the minority got infuriated over an attempt by the presiding Speaker, Joe Osei-Owusu to leave the chair to cast his vote.



The minority had earlier contended that per parliament’s standing orders, the Speaker of Parliament does not have a casting vote, however, Joseph Osei-Owusu indicated that he would still vote.



The brawl saw dozens of the opposition parliamentarians exchange fisticuffs with their colleagues on the majority side while some officials of parliament try to protect the Speaker’s seat and the mace of parliament from being attacked.