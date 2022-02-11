E-Levy cake was not to spite Ghanaians – Kingsley Nyarko

General News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, Dr Kingsley Nyarko has said the E-levy cake at the 65th birthday celebration of the Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu was not to infuriate Ghanaians.



According to him, that particular cake was not even part of the original plan for the anniversary rather, it was a gift brought to the Suame Lawmaker.



“I was at the event but I had to leave because I wasn’t feeling well. When I was there I didn’t see the E-levy cake, honestly, I saw the original cake.



“What I saw was the original, I didn’t see the E-levy cake. I only saw the E-levy cake on social media. What I want to say is that that was not done deliberately to spite Ghanaians, that was not done deliberately to mock Ghanaians.



“It might have been inadvertent and I am sure that somebody might have given it as a present. I want to plead with Ghanaians that it was not done to spite of mock anybody,” he said on the Good Morning Ghana show on Thursday, February 10.



Member of Parliament for Sagnirigu, ABA Fuseini had said the E-levy-designed cake smacks of disrespect for Ghanaians.



He said this could best be described as disrespect because it comes at a time majority of Ghanaians have rejected the E-levy proposal because the hardship it will impose on them.



Speaking to TV3 during the ‘Yen Ntua’ demonstration held against the E-levy proposal on Thursday, February 19, he said “It just shows you that this government does not respect Ghanaians. When people are crying over an important thing that affects their lives, you choose to go and hold a birthday and label a cake after the hardship of Ghanaians.



“It tells you that the NPP, from Nana Akufo-Addo to Dr Bawumia to Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, none of them respects Ghanaians. They are not interested in the welfare of Ghanaians, they want to take the advantage and mock Ghanaians.”



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has, meanwhile, dismissed claims that the Minority in Parliament was behind the special E-levy-designed cake to mark the 65th birthday of the Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.



He said the Minority had no idea about how this was done.



Reacting to this development, Ranking Member on Roads, Kennedy Nyarko Osei accused the Minority of being behind this work.



He wrote on Facebook that “They took these pictures last Saturday when they presented the cake to the Majority Leader at the tail end of his party on behalf of their caucus and kept the pictures all this while and decided to release them ahead of the planned“Yentua Demonstration’’ to ruffle the feathers of Ghanaians to get them more angry at the Government to join their demonstration. Politics, a very deviant vocation.”



But in response to him, Mr Ablakwa said in a tweet that “NPP spin doctors and desperate propagandists should leave the NDC Caucus in Parliament out of their gross insensitivity and scornful disregard of the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians.



