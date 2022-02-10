E-Levy cake was baked and delivered by Minority – Majority Chief Whip

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip, has reiterated that the viral E-Levy birthday cake presented to the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, was specifically baked and delivered by the Minority caucus in Parliament.



According to him, he is surprised how the viral pictures and videos have now been twisted for propaganda purposes.



He, however, called on his colleagues from the Majority to be guided because some cakes are simply a weapon.



“It's amazing how a cake baked and delivered by the Minority has now been twisted for propaganda. My colleagues in the majority should simply be guided next time by this saying "Be careful of the Greeks and their Gifts" some cakes are simply a weapon!” the MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri wrote on his verified Twitter timeline.



Frank Annoh-Dompreh is not the only NPP MP who has alleged that the E-Levy birthday cake was from the Minority NDC caucus to score a cheap political point.



Kennedy Nyarko Osei, MP for Akim Swedru, had stated earlier that the viral E-Levy birthday cake presented to the Majority Leader during his birthday party, was a surprise from the Minority caucus in Parliament.



Sharing a Starr FM Twitter post to buttress his point, the MP indicated, “just because they are embarking on their yentua demonstration [today] so they decided to put this picture out to anger the people when they themselves led by the caucus brought this surprise cake. Hmmm!



“If anybody doubts who brought the surprised cake and later took pictures (sic) should read it from Starr FM.”



Meanwhile, Starr FM, had retracted, apologised and deleted an earlier post made on the E-Levy birthday cake from their social media pages.



Background



A special cake with the words E-LEVY was prepared to mark the 65th birthday celebration of the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah- Bonsu.



The event was held in Kumasi.



Scores of officials of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) including the Vice President and his wife were in attendance.



It is unclear the thinking that went into the decision to design the cake in this manner at a time the government is encountering difficulty in getting the E-levy passed by Parliament.



About the E-Levy



On November 17, 2021, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced the introduction of a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions during the 2022 budget presentation before parliament.



According to him, this new directive forms part of strategies to widen the country’s tax net.



He added that the 1.75% tax is also to enhance financial inclusion and protect the vulnerable in the country.



The E-levy since its announcement by the Finance Minister has received public backlash from some Ghanaians especially Members of Parliament from the Minority Caucus.



At a recent press conference, the Minister outlined a number of modifications to the Bill and announced that the government continued to engage stakeholders on the bill ahead of resubmission before MPs.







