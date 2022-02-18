E-Levy cake: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu failed to show leadership – Koku Anyidoho

Politics of Friday, 18 February 2022

Majority Leader displays E-Levy themed cake at 65th birthday event



Ghanaians unpleased with Majority Leader over E-Levy cake



Government intends to impose 1.5% levy on electronic transactions





The founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has stated that the Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, lacked sensitivity in his decision to display an E-Levy themed cake at his recent birthday party.



On the back of public sentiments expressed against the government's push for a 1.5% levy to be placed on all electronic transactions through legislation, the Majority Leader became a subject of criticism after pictures and videos of the controversial birthday cake went viral on social media.



Speaking on Asaaase Radio on Thursday, February 17, 2022, Koku Anyidoho said the actions of the Majority Leader was insensitive to the feelings of Ghanaians.



“When in the midst of an E-Levy debate, the Majority Leader decides to have a birthday party with an E-Levy cake… you must be sensitive to the feelings of the people that’s all.



“So, if somebody pulled a prank, you must stand on that platform and say ‘me, the Majority Leader with all the wahala that is going on in Parliament over E-Levy, I stand before everybody and say no this is a no no, leadership,” he stated.



Koku Anyidoho during the interview urged the government to intensify its education on the controversial tax policy to gain the acceptance of the Ghanaian populace.



Meanwhile, an aide to the Majority Leader of Parliament, Maxwell Ofosu Boakye has justified that the E-Levy cake was not the official birthday cake of Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.