E-Levy brouhaha: Where is the money, natural resources Akufo-Addo talked about in opposition - NDC man queries

Politics of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Source: Amoah-Asare Isaac, Contributor

"Abronoma, Akufo-Addo told Ghanaians that we are sitting on money but we are suffering when he was in opposition. So why is he now trying to impose electronic levy (e-levy on us," Kwaku Boateng of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC has stated.



Commenting on the proposed tax, the NDC Communicator emphasized the Akufo-Addo-led government has failed woefully, hence the decision to resort to the e-levy which has strongly been opposed by many Ghanaians.



Speaking on Bryt FM with Kwabena Nyarko Abronoma, Mr. Kwaku Boateng popularly called 'OMAN' queried the whereabouts of the money and our natural resources which the then NPP presidential candidate referred to when in opposition in 2016.



"I am asking where has the money and the resources the NPP was claiming Ghana had during Mahama's regime gone to Or is it that Ghana no longer has those natural resources again?" he stressed.



The aspiring New Juaben North Communication Officer added the NPP deceived Ghanaians with unsubstantiated accusations during the era of John Mahama and the NDC but has failed to deliver despite having 'the men'.



On the issue of the government's claim of using proceeds from the oil sector to fund the free Senior High School policy, Mr. Boateng was quick to disagree indicating the proceeds from the oil extraction overweigh the 'little' money been spent on the policy.



On the NPP's ongoing internal primaries, he accused the NPP of being known for electoral violence and described the NPP as undemocratic.



However, Mr. Kwaku Boateng appealed to party members to consider him as the party's Communications Officer in the party's upcoming internal elections scheduled to take place before the end of the year.



He pledged to ensure both the Member of Parliament and the Municipal Chief Executive are put on their toes in order to deliver on their mandates.