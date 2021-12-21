E-Levy brawl: Current legislators young and inexperienced – Edward Ennin

Politics of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Edward Ennin has attributed the pandemonium that heralded the passage of the controversial Electronic Levy on the floor of Parliament to many of the MPs on both sides of the political divide being too young and inexperienced.



According to the former MP who was Vice Chairman for the Lands and Mines Committee of Parliament, many of the current lawmakers are political neophytes who have no idea about seasoned leadership.



“In our time we had seasoned leaders who could handle affairs at the committee levels and not the plenary,” he stated.



He said the current MPs are banking their hopes on their youthful exuberance which is fast derailing the image of Ghana's Parliament.



“It is worrying how youthful exuberance is fast coming to play on the floor because many of them have nothing to lose because they know they are possible one-time MPs.



The way these young MPs are quick to vent their spleen on some decisions they are not pleased with is worrying, to say the least,” Mr Ennin stated.



He stressed “many of these MPs on both sides of the house are too young and inexperienced on the workings of Parliament.”



Mr. Ennin said these on Accra-based Happy FM on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 in reaction to the free for all brawl among parliamentarians over the passage of the e-levy on Monday.



Mr. Ennin explained that the house has lost seasoned leadership, unlike the days of the fifth Parliament when he was a lawmaker.



He was quick to add that the posture of the Majority Leader in throwing shades at his colleagues in the Minority on the floor of Parliament does not show leadership.