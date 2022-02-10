E-Levy: 'Yentua' demonstration kicks off in Accra

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC Youth Wing hit the streets to protest against E-Levy



Parliament at an impasse over E-Levy



UTAG strike still ongoing



Members belonging to the Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress have hit the streets of Accra to demonstrate against the proposed Electronic Transactions Levy.



The levy, since its introduction in November last year has courted controversy and condemnation by lawmakers and a cross section of Ghanaian public.



On Thursday morning, members of the NDC youth wing, clad in red and black attire converged at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah interchange to commence the ‘Yentua’ demonstration.



The group held placards with inscriptions such as “Sika no wo he” and “Pay UTAG. Students are suffering!”



The protesters were also joined by some students from public universities who have had their educational calendars altered due to an ongoing strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana.



They will be moving through the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Farisco, Striking Force, the Kinbu Road, the Octagon, the National Theatre through the AU Roundabout. The protest will however end at Parliament House.