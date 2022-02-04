E-Levy: We won’t be cowed by your court actions – Minority to Government

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minority in Parliament has accused President Akufo-Addo of attempts to use the courts to tilt the balance of power in Parliament.



The state has charged James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament for Assin North with five counts including perjury.



Mr. Quayson, who contested the Parliamentary seat of the Assin North Constituency and won on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, has had his seat declared vacant by the Cape Coast High Court of his Canadian nationality switch.



Mr. Quayson has since filed an appeal while the applicant, in that case, has also invoked the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to injunct him from performing his Parliamentary function.



Michael Ankomah Nimfah, a member of the New Patriotic is also seeking an interpretation of Article 94(2)(2) of the 1992 Constitution on his eligibility to contest the 2020 elections.



With the latest being a criminal suit sighted by Starrfm.com.gh filed on behalf of the Attorney General by the Director of Public Prosecution Mrs. Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, Mr. Quayson is facing five criminal charges.



Addressing the media, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu argued that the criminal charges filed against the Assin North, Member of Parliament (MP), James Quayson is a desperate attempt by the government to reduce the numbers of the NDC in parliament in order to get the controversial E-Levy passed.



He said the government cannot ask for cooperation through intimidation and harassment on any group that disagrees with its policies and programs.



“The people of Assin North have decided that he should be their Member of Parliament and this cannot be subverted by desperate President Akufo-Addo and his agents.



"We wish to serve notice to Nana Addo Danquah and his government that the Minority has gallant 137, we remain determined, resolute and decided that we are not supporting E-levy.”



Mr. Iddrisu further said the Minority is opposing the E-levy because it is primitive, regressive and it would not advance the course of the country.



“If for nothing at all the Akufo-Addo government and Ghanaians must thank this Minority. But for us, would there be public engagements and town-hall meetings going on, thank us.



"But for we standing for principle and saying that don’t take this for a certificate of agency which resulted in those excesses. So for the consultations, they must thank us for giving them the opportunity to reach out to the Ghanaian public and to consult,” he added.